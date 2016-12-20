TIME Entertainment Music

Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam and Journey Will Join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Other inductees include Joan Baez, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra

(NEW YORK) — The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra.

The rock hall also said Tuesday it would give a special award to Nile Rodgers, whose disco-era band Chic failed again to make the cut after its 11th time nominated.

The hall’s 32nd annual induction ceremony takes place on April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. HBO will show highlights at a later date, with SiriusXM doing a radio broadcast.

Shakur, Baez, Pearl Jam and ELO were all elected in their first year as nominees.

