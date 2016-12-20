TIME Politics Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama on Watching the 2016 Presidential Election: ‘It Was Painful’

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-HIDDEN FIGURES
Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images First Lady Michelle Obama speaks following a screening of the movie, "Hidden Figures," in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 15, 2016.

"This past election was challenging for me ... as a citizen"

First Lady Michelle Obama said watching the presidential election this year was “painful.” She spoke to Oprah Winfrey in a farewell interview at the White House, which aired Monday night on CBS.

“You know, this—this past election was challenging for me as a—as a citizen. To watch and experience. It was painful,” Obama said during the interview.

She previously told People that she went to sleep before hearing the results of the election that ended with Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton, for whom Obama had campaigned heavily.

“You kind of saw the tea leaves,” Obama told Winfrey. “I kind of felt like how things were going by the time I went to bed.”

“So mentally, I’d already kind of digested it before I actually read it,” she added.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team