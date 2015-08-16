



As Jon Snow was named King in the North, Cersei Lannister ascended to the Iron Throne and Daenerys Targaryen began her journey across the Narrow Sea in the final moments of Game of Thrones’ sixth season, the politics of Westeros suddenly became more divisive than ever. But while tensions between the characters of the HBO fantasy drama are mounting, the actors who potray them seem to only be growing closer.

Over the course of 2016, the G.o.T. stars spent a lot of time in each other’s company outside of filming the show. From celebrating at awards shows to partying in Belfast to getting matching tattoos, here are some of the best moments from the group’s real-life hangouts.



When the whole cast was together at the Emmys:

What is Sophie doing? 😂😂😂😂 #emmys2016#kitisshortandcute #sophieturner #kitharington #emiliaclarke #sansastark #daenerystargaryen #jonsnow A photo posted by Game of Thrones (@gameofthronestvshow) on Sep 19, 2016 at 3:52am PDT

Post-Emmys Pout-off 👍#tbt A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:14am PDT

And when Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) got matching tattoos:

And wore matching Halloween costumes:

Nortiness ensues A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

Actually, pretty much every time #Mophie happened:

Mr and Missbehaving #mophie A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 22, 2016 at 3:42pm PST

#mophie A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 23, 2016 at 5:16pm PST

#mophie @sophiet A video posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Sep 21, 2016 at 9:04am PDT

When Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Tommen Baratheon) were the most adorable best friends:

Funniest Stealth ride ever with @deancchapman #thorpeparkfrightnight2015 A photo posted by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright) on Oct 8, 2015 at 12:47pm PDT

Cheeky Nando's with the Dean @deancchapman A photo posted by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright) on Oct 30, 2015 at 7:27am PDT

Hurry up @nelltigerfree, we have no idea how to pitch this tent @deancchapman A photo posted by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright) on Aug 16, 2015 at 9:33am PDT

And when everyone went to a soccer match:

The nights Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) made her costars go out on the town:

What up season seven. Us kweens be ready for y'all. 👊 #allthisisspoilingishowlenaandigetourgrooveon #gameofthronesgangstastyle #heavyistheheadbutlightarethefeetbaby❤️️ A photo posted by @emilia_clarke on Dec 5, 2016 at 12:57am PST

@thechemicalbrothers know how to get this cast on its FEET… 🙌🎉 bringing that badass beat to Bilbao baby. All the love to @nathalieemmanuel my girl never leaves a bredren in da club….😂❤️💃#shinyhappysweatypeopleparties A photo posted by @emilia_clarke on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:39am PDT

When there were unexpected pairings:

Hubby A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Apr 12, 2016 at 3:32pm PDT

Kids are back together again 💗💗 A photo posted by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Jun 27, 2016 at 11:16am PDT

The day Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte) made their debut as a couple in April:

And last but not least, when the Lannister siblings were seen getting along for once:

Despite what season 7 has in store, let’s just hope 2017 gifts fans with just as many magical Thrones moments.