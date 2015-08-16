TIME Newsfeed Television

10 Unforgettable Times the Game of Thrones Stars Hung Out in Real Life

When you play the game of thrones, you get close

As Jon Snow was named King in the North, Cersei Lannister ascended to the Iron Throne and Daenerys Targaryen began her journey across the Narrow Sea in the final moments of Game of Thrones’ sixth season, the politics of Westeros suddenly became more divisive than ever. But while tensions between the characters of the HBO fantasy drama are mounting, the actors who potray them seem to only be growing closer.

Over the course of 2016, the G.o.T. stars spent a lot of time in each other’s company outside of filming the show. From celebrating at awards shows to partying in Belfast to getting matching tattoos, here are some of the best moments from the group’s real-life hangouts.

When the whole cast was together at the Emmys:

Post-Emmys Pout-off 👍#tbt

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

And when Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) got matching tattoos:

And wore matching Halloween costumes:

Nortiness ensues

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Actually, pretty much every time #Mophie happened:

Mr and Missbehaving #mophie

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

#mophie

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

#mophie @sophiet

A video posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

When Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Tommen Baratheon) were the most adorable best friends:

Funniest Stealth ride ever with @deancchapman #thorpeparkfrightnight2015

A photo posted by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright) on

Cheeky Nando's with the Dean @deancchapman

A photo posted by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright) on

Hurry up @nelltigerfree, we have no idea how to pitch this tent @deancchapman

A photo posted by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright) on

And when everyone went to a soccer match:

The nights Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) made her costars go out on the town:

When there were unexpected pairings:

Hubby

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Kids are back together again 💗💗

A photo posted by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on

The day Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte) made their debut as a couple in April:

And last but not least, when the Lannister siblings were seen getting along for once:

Despite what season 7 has in store, let’s just hope 2017 gifts fans with just as many magical Thrones moments.

