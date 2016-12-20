The Single Biggest Dating Day of the Year Is Coming Soon

The biggest day for dating in 2017 falls on New Year’s Day, according to the dating app Hinge.

Hinge said it predicts a surge in new users on Jan. 1, citing search trends and days when the app is most popular.

Google Trends data from the first week of January, dating back to 2012, shows that the search term “dating” peaks during the first week of the new year. For Hinge, New Year’s Day 2016 saw a 35% spike in new users. In 2015, the app saw a 22% spike and a 64% increase in phone numbers exchanged among users.

Next year, the New Year’s bump has an added bonus for Hinge: the holiday falls on a Sunday, the most popular day for app users seeking a connection to have a conversation. Hinge found that on Sundays, people have a 36% higher response rate to messages and 20% more conversations.

As the Sunday trend collides with New Year’s Day, Hinge predicts people will join the service at three times the normal rate. For those seeking new love in the new year, Hinge advises peppering your profile with confessions, self-deprecation and revelations of a spontaneous side.