Baby videos will never be the same, because now Mark Zuckerberg has seriously upped the ante by documenting his one-year-old daughter Max’s first steps in 360 video.

“When I was a baby and took my first steps, my mom wrote the date in a baby book. When my sister’s children took their first steps, she recorded it with photos and videos. When Max started walking, I wanted to capture the whole scene with a 360 video so our friends and family can feel like they’re right there with us,” the Facebook founder noted in his caption on the video, which he naturally shared to Facebook.

In the video, which appears to be filmed at the family’s home, the new dad crouches with open arms and sweetly beckons towards his daughter. In response to some indistinct baby talk from her, he explains what’s going on.

“Yeah, that’s a 360 video camera. This is modern walking. Hey! Give me a hug!” he says, and eventually she ambles into sight and over to her dad. (Of course, the viewer is free to use the 360 feature to spin the camera toward her and away from Mark at any point.) Also present in the scene: Beast, the family’s delightfully shaggy pet Puli, who almost runs interference on the toddler’s big walk—but luckily gets out of the way just in time for her triumphant cross to the finish.

Watch below.