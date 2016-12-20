



It makes sense that the holiday season brings out the most hardcore spirit in many of us. While plenty of folks plan to go all out, some dedicated holiday lovers stand out, and 2016 raised the bar on over-the-top holiday revelry.

From some very impressive people who jumped joyfully onto the holiday DIY train to the grandma who bonded with a stranger over Thanksgiving dinner, these nine people really know how to celebrate the holidays.

Strap in.

Most Adventurous:

The Dublin Santa who roared down a street on a customized motorbike sleigh, reindeer at his side, captured by Martha Hudson on Facebook. Props to Santa for making everyone’s commute more enjoyable.



Most Dedicated:

Mike Staudt’s Minneapolis, Minn. family who honored late legend Prince with 10,000 purple dazzling lights flashing to the tune of “Purple Rain.”

Honorable Mention: Lish Laynette’s Prince-mas tree.

Most Heartfelt:

Posterboy for the season of giving, Benjamin Anthony Hewins of London, built a life-size advent calendar with his own hands for his wife. Because a regular advent calendar did not adequately demonstrate his love for her.

Most Responsible:

The 9-year-old honorary cop Colin Hayward Toland who brought the Grinch to justice after he reportedly stole “pop guns and bicycles, roller skates, drums! Checkerboards, tricycles, popcorn and plums.” The Grinch’s optimistic lawyer urged the cop to “allow him time for his heart to enlarge. He took this fall because his heart is simply two sizes too small.”

Most Touching:

The grandma who accidentally invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner. Wanda Dench kept her promise and welcomed Jamal Hinton—and his pumpkin pie—to the table.

Most Educational:

The viral hit factory Jewish a capella group The Maccabeats parodied Hamilton’s “My Shot” to tell the story of Hanukkah. They don’t work in anything about Alexander Hamilton, but they are dressed in the right period garb.

Most Coordinated Team Effort:

No one put more “family quality time” into their celebration than the Orgill family. They serve up infectiously energetic dances to pop Christmas tunes annually. This year: Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want For Christmas.”

Comment @theellenshow if you think Ellen should bring us on her show!! As usual, full link in bio. Orgill family 2016 Christmas dance A video posted by Ammon Orgill (@slamminammon) on Dec 5, 2016 at 8:16am PST

Most Memorable:

Mark Siebert of New Jersey used Christmas lights to spell out the words “Will You marry Me” on the roof for a crowd. (She said yes.)



Most Forward-Thinking

Casey Neistat, a vlogger so committed to holiday fun and excellence in general that he built a custom drone powerful enough to lift him off of the ground. Watch him take flight suited up as Ole St. Nick.