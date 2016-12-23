12 Unexpected Celebrity Friendships

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is (literally and figuratively) one of the biggest men in show business. Meanwhile, comedian Kevin Hart is no slouch when it comes to fame—he’s one of Forbes’ richest celebrities of the year—but his stature is, well, more diminutive. But the Central Intelligence and Jumanji costars have a genuine bromance going, onscreen and off; just watch them try to impersonate each other. Johnson originally requested Hart as his costar because of the comic potential in their physical differences, despite never having worked with him before. Since then, the practical jokers have played pranks on each other that would annoy most friends, but seem to keep getting a kick out of their relationship.