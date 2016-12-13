TIME Newsfeed celebrity

Aly Raisman Is Now Dating NFL Player Colton Underwood Thanks to the Power of Millennial Video Messaging

A true modern romance

Olympic star Aly Raisman is now officially dating NFL player Colton Underwood, thanks to social media and a little matchmaking from U.S. gymnast Shawn Johnson.

During an interview on Monday with People, the gold medalist revealed that the athletic pair had “kept [their courtship] quiet for a while” after fortuitously meeting in Denver.

“I was there for less than 12 hours, he was flying in for just a few days,” she said. “It just ended up working perfectly.”

Their modern romance began with an innocent video message from Underwood to Raisman as a part of a Yahoo Sports segment on Facebook, where Underwood asked her out on a double date with his Oakland Raiders teammate Andrew East and Shawn Johnson, who happened to be Raisman’s former Olympic teammate and East’s wife. According to Raisman, Johnson had mentioned Underwood as a potential love interest before.

Now, however, Raisman and Underwood are officially a couple, with Raisman planning on seeing Underwood’s family again during the holidays. See the couple below.

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team