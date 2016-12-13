Olympic star Aly Raisman is now officially dating NFL player Colton Underwood, thanks to social media and a little matchmaking from U.S. gymnast Shawn Johnson.

During an interview on Monday with People, the gold medalist revealed that the athletic pair had “kept [their courtship] quiet for a while” after fortuitously meeting in Denver.

“I was there for less than 12 hours, he was flying in for just a few days,” she said. “It just ended up working perfectly.”

Their modern romance began with an innocent video message from Underwood to Raisman as a part of a Yahoo Sports segment on Facebook, where Underwood asked her out on a double date with his Oakland Raiders teammate Andrew East and Shawn Johnson, who happened to be Raisman’s former Olympic teammate and East’s wife. According to Raisman, Johnson had mentioned Underwood as a potential love interest before.

Now, however, Raisman and Underwood are officially a couple, with Raisman planning on seeing Underwood’s family again during the holidays. See the couple below.