New titles coming from George Saunders, Joan Didion, Haruki Murakami and many others
Letters to a Young Muslim
By Omar Saif Ghobash
The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Russia writes a series of letters to his son raising questions about how to be a good Muslim in the 21st century. While examining the lure of extremism for some young Muslims, he makes the case for moderates to come together and forge a path forward that is true to the religion yet adaptive to contemporary realities.
Difficult Women
By Roxane Gay
The author of Bad Feminist and An Untamed State returns with a collection of stories about women in a hostile world, coping with everything from duplicitous husbands to sexual assault.
Transit
By Rachel Cusk
In the second installment of a trilogy that began with Outline, Cusk’s reticent, observant narrator once again creates a series of profiles in miniature through her conversations with friends, strangers and family members—all the while remaining opaque to the reader herself.
Homesick for Another World
By Ottessa Moshfegh
The acclaimed short-story writer returns to the form after the success of her novel Eileen (a finalist for the Man Booker Prize) with stories about loners, losers, misfits and creeps, depicted with humor though their situations are pathetic, if not tragic.
Autumn
By Ali Smith
The author of How to Be Both kicks off a new tetralogy of interconnected though independent novels arranged around the seasons. The story explores the nature of time and the cyclical forces of culture.
Amiable With Big Teeth
By Claude McKay
A newly-discovered final novel by Harlem Renaissance author Claude McKay is finally seeing publication, decades after it was written. The story documents conflict among black intellectuals in the late 1930s as Communists and black nationalists grapple over international conflicts.
Six Four
By Hideo Yokoyama
In this Japanese crime novel, massively celebrated in its home country, a former detective who once investigated the kidnapping of a young girl now has his own daughter go missing. Against his wishes, he’s forced to revisit the case that went so wrong.
Lincoln in the Bardo
By George Saunders
The short story master (Tenth of December, CivilWarLand in Bad Decline) goes long-form with a novel about Abraham Lincoln’s trips to his son’s grave. While the sitting president mourns his son’s death, spirits around the cemetery observe him in grief.
South and West: From a Notebook
By Joan Didion
The legendary essayist, novelist and memoirist (The Year of Magical Thinking; Slouching Toward Bethlehem; Play It As It Lays) opens up her notebooks from 1970 and 1976 to reveal her thinking on interviews about the American South, California and the Patty Hearst trial.
Exit West
By Mohsin Hamid
Hamid (The Reluctant Fundamentalist) depicts an unnamed Muslim city where war is breaking out as two young people are falling in love. As the fighting intensifies and the casualties mount, the young couple learns of enchanted doors that transport people out of the city and into safer parts of the world. But when they arrive in these Western cities, they must deal with new kinds of hostility.
White Tears
By Hari Kunzru
Two white music enthusiasts find themselves on a dark and mysterious journey after posting a phony recording on the internet: they present it as a lost recording of a 1920s blues musician, though it was made in a park in the current day. But a collector gets in touch to reveal that the recording is actually real.
American War
By Omar El Akkad
El Akkad’s debut novel imagines a Second American Civil War breaking out in 2074. When a Louisiana girl at a displaced persons camp is approached by an official, she doesn’t realize what violence and controversy she’s getting herself into.
What it Means When a Man Falls From the Sky
By Lesley Nneka Arimah
This debut story collection depicts family, friends and lovers in crisis: ghosts, floods and a child woven from hair all appear.
Anything Is Possible
By Elizabeth Strout
The Pulitzer-winning author of Olive Kitteridge presents another portrait-of-a-community-as-novel; this time, the characters featured originally appeared in this year’s critically acclaimed My Name Is Lucy Barton.
The Secrets of My Life
By Caitlyn Jenner
The transgender icon shares the details of her life, from her accomplishments as an Olympic athlete to her highly public (and publicized) transition.
The H Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness
By Jill Filipovic
The feminist writer investigates what women need to be happy, and how structural problems prevent them from fulfilling those needs. Through conversations with individual women, she suggests solutions and policies that will even the playing field and give women more time to pursue joy.
Into the Water
By Paula Hawkins
The bestselling author of The Girl on the Train will release a new psychological thriller; this time, the victims are a single mother and a teenage girl who are found dead at the bottom of a river.
House of Names
By Colm Tóibín
The Irish author (Brooklyn, The Master) retells the story of Clytemnestra, ruling ancient Mycenae in her husband King Agamemnon’s absence and plotting to kill him when he returns from Troy.
Men Without Women
By Haruki Murakami
The frequent Nobel contender (Norwegian Wood, 1Q84) will publish a humorous story collection about men on their own.
You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me
By Sherman Alexie
The versatile author (Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven) has written a memoir about his mother, a loving yet abusive figure who elicited complex feelings. After her death at the age of 78, Alexie will pay tribute to her with 78 essays and 78 poems.
The Seventh Function of Language
By Laurent Binet
Binet (HHhH) begins his new novel with a premise that is at once highbrow and ridiculous: What if Roland Barthes’ death was not an accident, but a murder? The plot that unfolds involves Jacques Derrida, Umberto Eco and the search for a lost manuscript.
Three-Fifths a Man: A Graphic History of the African American Experience
By Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colón
This graphic history presents the major events of the African-American experience, from slaves arriving at Jamestown to the successes of the Civil Rights movement.
Hit Refresh
By Satya Nadella
The Microsoft CEO shares his own story and reflects on his company’s progress and mission to constantly evolve in an ever-changing world.