When David Bowie Was the Thin White Duke

2016 got off to a sad start when David Bowie, the legendary musician and artist, died on Jan. 10.

Music photographer Andrew Kent is paying homage to Bowie with a new book, David Bowie: Behind the Curtain, that chronicles two years of the artist’s early career, when he assumed the persona of the Thin White Duke.

After being introduced by Rolling Stone magazine’s reporter, Cameron Crowe, in 1975, Kent travelled around the globe with Bowie during his Isolar tour in support of the Station to Station album in 1976. Kent’s pictures capture not only the showman in public, but the rare private moments of solitude and candidness of the young ever-morphing Bowie.

Andrew Kent is a music photographer. His book, David Bowie: Behind the Curtain is available now.

Michelle Molloy is a senior photo editor at TIME.