6 Underrated Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now

Whether it’s Home Alone, Elf or It’s A Wonderful Life, almost everyone has a favorite holiday movie. But while these—and several well-known others—are typically considered the classics of the season, there are a few that deserve more credit than they’re given.
With the 2018 holidays fast approaching—instead of just sticking with the old standbys—branch out with TIME’s picks for the six most underrated festive flicks. They’re all available to stream in the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s to help you get in the celebratory spirit.
See the full list below.
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
What’s the only thing better than Michael Caine playing Scrooge? Michael Caine playing Scrooge alongside a supporting cast of Muppets. This 1992 remake of Charles Dickens’ 19th century classic gifts viewers with a heartwarming and kid-friendly adaptation that still hits all the essential notes of the original story. With catchy musical numbers throughout, Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit and an ending that oozes festive spirit, there’s no reason this movie shouldn’t be considered one of the all-time holiday greats. If nothing else, the hilarious fourth-wall-breaking from Gonzo’s Dickens should be enough to get anyone on board.
Where to watch: The Muppet Christmas Carol is available to rent or buy on YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play and iTunes.
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard isn’t generally considered underrated, as action movie buffs tend to love the Bruce Willis-led hero cop flick. However, it’s often overlooked that the takedown of Hans Gruber and his band of terrorists takes place on Christmas Eve, making it a perfectly festive holiday viewing option. Revel in lines such as, “Now I have a machine gun. Ho ho ho,” and, “Just once, I’d like a regular, normal Christmas — eggnog, a f—king Christmas tree, a little turkey,” as John McClane fights to free the hostages inside Los Angeles’ Nakatomi Plaza.
Where to watch: Die Hard is available to rent or buy on YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play and iTunes.
Trading Places (1983)
This Prince and the Pauper-inspired tale tells the story of investor Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) and street hustler Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) — two men of drastically different social classes who find their fortunes reversed in the week between Christmas and New Year’s. While it’s not exactly a traditional holiday film, it does feature several scenes in which Aykroyd’s character is drunk and wearing a Santa suit, a.k.a. Christmas comedy gold.
Where to watch: Trading Places is available to rent or buy on YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play and iTunes.
The Holiday (2006)
It’s no Love Actually, but The Holiday still has all the trappings of a romantic comedy that’s both joyful and triumphant, and it includes a Hanukkah party. Although not much of a surprise in terms of plot, the movie tells the clichéd yet enjoyable story of two women who exchange homes in hopes of taking their minds off their respective heartbreaks only to both find the true love they were searching for all along. And don’t underestimate Jack Black, who plays the ideal romantic partner for Kate Winslet.
Where to watch: The Holiday is available to stream on Hulu.
Just Friends (2005)
Starring Ryan Reynolds pre-Deadpool fame, Just Friends is another rom-com worthy of a December viewing session. When Chris (Reynolds) reluctantly returns home from California to New Jersey for Christmas, he unexpectedly runs into his high school best friend Jamie (Amy Smart) — the girl who first broke his heart. Chris has since become a huge player, but of course, as holiday shenanigans ensue, he’s forced to finally come to terms with his feelings for his former crush.
Where to watch: Just Friends is available to rent or buy on YouTube, Amazon Video, Google Play and iTunes.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The 1966 animated adaptation of this Dr. Seuss story may make your heart grow three sizes, but the hilariously bizarre live-action version should be the one to win the Holiday Cheermeister award. Jim Carrey steals the show as the self-deprecating and vulgar Grinch, delivering a performance that is definitely worthy of rewatching at least once a year. During a season when the majority of movies are sappy and overwrought with emotion, this unexpectedly delightful comedy is fun, weird and relatable in the best ways.
Where to watch: How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available to stream on Netflix.