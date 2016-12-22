These are TIME’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

March 3: Table 19

Anna Kendrick, Lisa Kudrow and Chris Robinson are among the misfit wedding guests seated at a table for randos in this dramedy written by Jay and Mark Duplass.

March 17: Beauty and the Beast

The classic 1991 animated Disney movie gets the human touch in this live-action remake (trailer above) starring Emma Watson as beast tamer Belle.

March 17: Dean

Comedian Demetri Martin’s directorial debut, an award-winning Sundance hit with two parallel love stories (Martin and Gillian Jacobs; Kevin Kline and Mary Steenburgen), makes its way to theaters a year after its film festival debut.

March 24: Wilson

Woody Harrelson is a neurotic misanthrope who finds out he has a daughter with his ex-wife (Laura Dern) in this comedic adaptation of the graphic novel by Daniel Clowes (Ghost World).

March 31: The Zookeeper’s Wife

Jessica Chastain stars in the adaptation of Diane Ackerman’s bestselling nonfiction book about a zookeeper and his wife who sheltered hundreds of Jews in Poland during World War II.

March 31: Ghost in the Shell

Scarlett Johansson stars, controversially, in this adaptation of the Japanese manga series, which has been called out as an example of Hollywood’s whitewashing of Asian roles.

Reboot/Remake/Sequel Watch:

March 3: Logan

March 10: Kong: Skull Island

March 24: Power Rangers

March 24: CHiPS