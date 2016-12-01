Dolly Parton Will Give Tennessee Wildfire Victims a Helping Hand

By Julia Zorthian
December 1, 2016

Dolly Parton is establishing a relief fund to help those who have lost their homes in the Great Smoky Mountain wildfire raging through part of Tennessee.

Parton announced Wednesday that the “My People Fund” will provide $1,000 per month to families in Sevier County affected by the fire. Parton was born in Sevier County, and the fire threatened to damage her “Dollywood” theme park on Tuesday.

“I’ve always believed charity begins at home and my home is some place special,” she said in the video. “We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires. I know it has been a trying time for my people and this assistance will help get them back on their feet.”

Parton said the various “Dollywood” companies, including the theme park and dinner theater attractions, will help with funding the initiative. A website for the “My People Fund” said more information will be available on Friday, Dec. 2.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE