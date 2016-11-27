Dallas Prep School Denounces White Nationalist Alumni Richard Spencer
Richard Spencer is in town for the largest white nationalist and Alt Right conference of the year in Washington, DC on November 18, 2016.
The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
November 27, 2016

St. Mark’s School of Texas, the prep school attended by the white nationalist Richard Spencer, has denounced the former student’s racist ideals.

School headmaster David W. Dini issued a statement against Spencer on Friday, days after a video was released showing him quoting Nazi propaganda in German in a highly anti-Semitic speech during a white nationalist conference held to celebrate Donald Trump’s election win. Several audience members raised Nazi salutes toward the end of the speech.

“This has been deeply troubling and terribly upsetting to our whole school community,” Dini wrote. “At St. Mark’s, we reject racism and bigotry in all its forms and expressions.”

Dini wrote that Spencer’s ideas and views “conflict directly with our core values and principles.”

“We remain deeply committed to including and valuing all students of different backgrounds, races, religions, beliefs, and experiences, and our commitment to those ideals is paramount and immutable,” Dini wrote.

Former classmates of Spencer have also expressed their dismay, and set up an online fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee, in an effort to settle refugees in Dallas. So far, the group has raised more than $40,000.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE