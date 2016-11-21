The AMAs Censored Chrissy Teigen's Comment About the 2016 Election

Chrissy Teigen hasn’t exactly kept her opinions about the 2016 presidential election to herself. But when she tried to make them known at the American Music Awards, she was promptly cut off.

The show tapped the model to introduce her husband John Legend’s performance of “Love Me Now.” And Teigen decided to use the opportunity to explain why love songs are so important in the wake of the 2016 election.

“But his songs are bigger than either of us and on the heels of what’s been a really interesting interesting f–ked up election for all of us, I think we could all use a little love tonight,” the model said, according to Billboard.

But viewers at home didn’t hear Teigen’s comment, as the AMAs censored out everything after “interesting,” according to the Huffington Post.

Of course, the model’s fans could probably guess what she said. Teigen has been an outspoken critic of President-Elect Donald Trump throughout his campaign. In an interview with Glamour in September, the model called Trump “a vile human being” and a “misogynist and a racist.”

