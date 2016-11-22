History
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
LousianaFormer Police Officers Indicted in Slamming of Louisiana Student
Accident or crime scene cordon tape
ImmigrationFather of 7-Year-Old Who Died in Border Patrol Custody Calls for 'Thorough Investigation' of Her Death
GUATEMALA-US-MIGRATION-CHILDREN-DEATH
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CanadaCanada Gets Access to Detainee in China, 6 Days After Arrest
Huawei, Yanji, China - 12 Dec 2018
President Harry Truman.
President Harry Truman pardons the Thanksgiving turkey in 1947.Universal History Archive/UIG/ Getty Images
President Harry Truman.
VP NIXON TURKEY
Thanksgiving Eisenhower 1957
Kennedy Receives Turkey
Kennedy Dog Thanksgiving Ceremony
Ford Presented Thanksgiving Turkey
Ronald Reagan
President Bush
US President Bill Clinton (C) and National Turkey
George W. Bush pets Biscuits, the national Thanksgiving turkey "pardoned" during an annual ritual at the White House on Nov. 17, 2004.
Obama gestures that his daughters Sasha and Malia would rather pass on touching "Cheese," the turkey during a ceremony at the White House in Washington on Nov. 26, 2014.
Marshmallow, the National Thanksgiving T
President Harry Truman pardons the Thanksgiving turkey in 1947.
Universal History Archive/UIG/ Getty Images
1 of 12
Holidays

See the Evolution of the Presidential Turkey Pardon

Tyler Essary
Updated: Nov 19, 2018 10:12 AM ET | Originally published: Nov 22, 2016

The annual ceremony of the presidential turkey pardon, in which the U.S. president symbolically saves at least one turkey from being killed for a holiday feast, has become a Thanksgiving tradition—but it’s unclear just how the tradition got started.

According to the White House, president Lincoln supposedly gave mercy to a Christmas turkey after his son Tad begged him not to kill it.

Some people give President Truman credit as the first to participate in the modern version of the ritual, but according to the Presidential Libraries his turkeys had a different destiny: “Truman sometimes indicated to reporters that the turkeys he received were destined for the family dinner table.” Most historians agree that, in fact, in 1963 President Kennedy was the first to unofficially pardon a Thanksgiving turkey, with the words, "We'll just let this one grow."

But it was President Reagan who first used the term "pardon," in 1987, in the middle of an exchange during which he was questioned about pardoning people involved in the Iran-Contra scandal. Deflecting questions about the scandal while describing how he'd been assured the turkey would go to a farm rather than a holiday table, he told Sam Donaldson of ABC News, "If they'd given me a different answer on Charlie [the turkey] and his future, I would have pardoned him."

George H.W. Bush formally pardoned the thanksgiving turkey two years later when he told reporters, “Let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone’s dinner table, not this guy. He’s granted a presidential pardon as of right now.”

Since then, the tradition has stuck. As President Obama said in 2015: “Time flies even if turkeys don’t.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 You.com USA, LLC, d/b/a TIME. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME