Ivanka Trump Vows to Fight for Women's Issues as First Daughter

Ivanka Trump vowed to continue fighting for women’s issues as first daughter.

In an interview with her family for 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, the eldest daughter of President-elect Donald Trump said that even though she won’t have an official role in her father’s administration, she’ll continue advocating for the issues she discussed throughout her father’s campaign. (Ivanka is a part of her father’s transition team.)

“I’m going to be a daughter. But I’ve — I’ve said throughout the campaign that I am very passionate about certain issues. And that I want to fight for them,” Trump told CBS’ Lesley Stahl. “Wage equality, childcare. These are things that are very important for me. I’m very passionate about education. Really promoting more opportunities for women. So you know, there’re a lot of things that I feel deeply, strongly about. But not in a formal administrative capacity.”

Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, has advocated for women’s issues, particularly paid maternity leave, throughout the campaign. At the Republican National Convention in July, Trump delivered a speech about why companies should work to close the gender pay gap and support working mothers. She has been credited with helping her father craft a maternity leave policy that guarantees six weeks of paid leave for new mothers.

But Trump’s role in the campaign hasn’t been without controversy or criticism. The maternity leave policy has been criticized for excluding fathers and gay couples — and Trump notably cut off an interview with Cosmopolitan after she was pressed on that concern. And nearly 2,000 women vowed to stop purchasing items from Trump’s clothing collection because she stood by her father despite his disparaging comments about women throughout the campaign.

Stahl asked Trump if she thought the campaign had hurt her brand. “I don’t think it matters. This is so much more important. And more serious,” Trump responded.

[CBS]