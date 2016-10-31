Let us recognize today a heroic woman who parlayed her resourcefulness and hustle into a scheme that involved her convincing her 20 boyfriends to buy her 20 new iPhone 7s, which she then sold, using the profits to put a down payment on a house.

According to the BBC, a Chinese blogger using the pseudonym Proud Qiaoba shared this astounding tale about her friend Xiaoli (also a pseudonym), who sold the 20 iPhone 7s for a total 120,000 Chinese yuan (about $18,000) to a tech resale company, then used this money to pay for a new home.

While the BBC was unable to confirm whether this fantastic narrative was entirely true, they did, however confirm that the resale company did, indeed, buy 20 new iPhones 7s from a woman in early October.

May we all approach our goals with this scope of vision in the future.