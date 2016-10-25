Planned Parenthood Praises Jane the Virgin’s Handling of Abortion

Warning: This story contains spoilers.

On Monday night’s Jane the Virgin, Jane’s mother Xiomara had an abortion, sparking a frank discussion between her and her family. Planned Parenthood has since applauded the show’s bold choice.

Xiomara (portrayed by Andrea Navedo) made it clear in season 2 that she was finished having children, and recieved quite the shock when she discovered she was pregnant in the finale. During the second episode of season 3, after weighing her options, she decided to have a medication abortion, and spoke openly about it with Jane and, her mother, Alba. Alba disagreed with her daughter at first due to her strong faith, but came around to support Xiomara by the episode’s end.

The act marked the first abortion and subsequent discussion by a Latina woman on a primetime network show.

“Planned Parenthood applauds Jane the Virgin for depicting a family having frank and honest discussions about abortion,” Caren Spruch, director of arts and entertainment engagement at Planned Parenthood, said in a statement. “This should not be revolutionary — Latinos, like the majority of the population, believe that the decision to have an abortion should be left to a woman in consultation with her family, her faith, and her doctor.”

Nearly one third of women in the U.S. decide to end a pregnancy, and Spruch maintained that the stigma against abortion must be fixed in order to ensure future generations are fully aware of all of their options. “Pop culture can help challenge stigmas and change the conversation about abortion,” she said. “We’re thrilled that the filmmakers behind Jane the Virgin recognize this.”

This isn’t the first time the organization has recognized the CW show. Last year, they awarded Jane the Virgin a Maggie Award for its “honest and humorous reflection of the changing attitudes toward unintended pregnancy and abortion within the Latino community.” Maggie Awards are named after Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger, and recognize achievements in the media in support of reproductive rights.

The show has also won a Peabody Award, People’s Choice Award, AFI Award, and a Golden Globe for Gina Rodriguez’s portrayal of Jane.

Jane the Virgin airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

This article originally appeared on EW.com