Khloe Kardashian Says Donald Trump’s Comments Are ‘Really Cruel’

Khloé Kardashian is not a fan of Donald Trump.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Kardashian called Trump’s comments about women “cruel.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was asked about a recent report by The Huffington Post that alleged Trump mocked Kardashian’s looks while she was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice.

“I didn’t think he was saying those things about me,” Kardashian told the Times. “But he says those comments about a lot of women – really derogatory things. Someone who is that simplistic to judge things off of surface is not someone I want running my country. … It’s not cool or appropriate for any person, male or female, to judge someone else by their looks. I find it really cruel. It’s wild.”

Trump has been criticized for his treatment of women throughout the presidential campaign, including his attacks on Rosie O’Donnell and former Miss Universe winner Alicia Machado. Recently, Trump mocked the physical appearance of one of the women who had accused him of sexual assault (claims Trump has denied). “She would not be my first choice,” Trump said of Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of groping her while sitting in first class during an early ’80s flight.

