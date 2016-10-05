Taco Bell just turned dreams into a reality for a lucky group of four: Taco Bell is going to turn one of its Ontario brick-and-mortar stores into a full-fledged Airbnb for a night, Morning Star reports. The slumber party would prefer to be known as the Taco Bell “Steakcation.”

The fast food company is living up to its mantra of “Live Más” with the launch of its new Steak Doubedilla, which includes “a double portion of marinated steak, creamy jalapeno sauce and a 3 cheese blend, all grilled up in a flour tortilla.” In order to celebrate the Doubledilla’s launch, Taco Bell Canada is inviting one lucky superfan and three friends to spend the night at the store. The Taco Bell Steakcation can accommodate four with two bunk beds and two bathrooms. According to the Airbnb page, festivities include “playing games, watching TV, and of course, eating plenty of Steak Doubledillas.”

Taco Bell’s Airbnb is flaunting five-star service, too. If “games” and “Doubedillas” isn’t convincing enough to apply, Taco Bell will even provide a “Taco Bell Butler” to serve you.

Just like any competition, however, house rules apply. “Double dipping your chips” is not allowed if sharing salsa. On a more positive note, “Eating Steak Doubledillas in bed is not only allowed, but encouraged.”

[Morning Star]