Donald Trump Added More Names to His Supreme Court List

Donald Trump released more potential Supreme Court picks on Friday, adding to the list of 11 names he’s already put out.

Here are the new names Trump announced Friday:

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Neil Gorsuch, judge of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals

Margaret Ryan, judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

Edward Mansfield, justice of the Iowa Supreme Court

Keith Blackwell, justice of the Georgia Supreme Court

Charles Canady, justice of the Florida Supreme Court

Timothy Tymkovich, chief judge of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals

Amul Thapar, judge of the U.S. District Court

Frederico Moreno, a judge of the U.S. District Court

Robert Young, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court

Lee, however, has been a vocal opponent of Trump during the election, and said Friday that he would not accept Trump’s hypothetical nomination to the Supreme Court. “Sen. Lee already has the job he wants which is why he is campaigning to represent the great people of Utah again this year,” Lee spokesman Conn Carroll told Politico.