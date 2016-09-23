Donald Trump Added More Names to His Supreme Court List
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Sun Center Studios Sept. 22, 2016 in Aston, Pennsylvania.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Tessa Berenson
Updated: September 23, 2016 12:27 PM ET

Donald Trump released more potential Supreme Court picks on Friday, adding to the list of 11 names he’s already put out.

Here are the new names Trump announced Friday:

  • Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
  • Neil Gorsuch, judge of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals
  • Margaret Ryan, judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
  • Edward Mansfield, justice of the Iowa Supreme Court
  • Keith Blackwell, justice of the Georgia Supreme Court
  • Charles Canady, justice of the Florida Supreme Court
  • Timothy Tymkovich, chief judge of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals
  • Amul Thapar, judge of the U.S. District Court
  • Frederico Moreno, a judge of the U.S. District Court
  • Robert Young, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court

Lee, however, has been a vocal opponent of Trump during the election, and said Friday that he would not accept Trump’s hypothetical nomination to the Supreme Court. “Sen. Lee already has the job he wants which is why he is campaigning to represent the great people of Utah again this year,” Lee spokesman Conn Carroll told Politico.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE