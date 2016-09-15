Chance the Rapper wants to encourage his concertgoers to do their civic duty, so he’s partnering with the NAACP for an aptly titled campaign, #StayWokeandVote.

The 23-year-old Chicago rapper will be offering fans the option to register to vote during his Magnificent Coloring world tour stops; NAACP Youth and College volunteers will also be on deck to help first-time voters register and prepare to vote in the November presidential election.

NAACP president and CEO Cornell William Brooks said via a press release that the Coloring Book artist’s musical message was one that resonated with the organization.

“Chance the Rapper is an artist whose music praises and lifts up our common humanity, and whose call for action speaks to the yearning of this moment,” Brooks said. “This year, more than it has in a generation, we must use the power of our voices and our votes and exercise our sacred right to vote.”

For his part, Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to share the news with his fans.

The NAACP responded in kind with the title of one of Chance’s songs.