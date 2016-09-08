+ READ ARTICLE





The U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) and USA Swimming is suspending Ryan Lochte, who won a gold medal in the 800m freestyle relay in Rio, for 10 months. Lochte admitted to “over exaggerating” a story about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio while returning to the Olympic Village after a party.

The suspension prevents Lochte, who trains in North Carolina, from competing in any USA Swimming national or international meets through June 30, 2017. By not swimming at the US nationals, Lochte will also be ineligible to qualify for the 2017 FINA World championships.

Lochte, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, will also have to perform 20 hours of community service and will give up any funding from the USOC and USA Swimming associated with his gold medal. His main sponsors, Speedo, Ralph Lauren and others have already dropped the swimmer as their spokesperson.

Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and James Feigen, who were with Lochte when they stopped at a gas station and urinated against the building wall, are suspended for four months.

During the suspension, none of the swimmers are eligible to receive monthly stipends that USA Swimming and USOC provide to help athletes cover training expenses. They are also prohibited from using USOC training facilities or resources.

All four athletes also won’t be allowed to join Team USA during their visit to the White House and won’t attend USA Swimming’s Golden Goggles fund raiser event.

In addition, Bentz, who is under 21, will serve 10 hours of community service for violating Olympic Village curfew hours.