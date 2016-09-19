Here Are All the New Albums We're Looking Forward to This Fall

By Raisa Bruner
September 19, 2016

Following an end-of-summer array of big-name album drops (Britney Spears! Barbra Streisand!), the fall brings a whole other eclectic mix of artist comebacks, from the elusive JoJo to perennial favorite Sting and the inimitable Alicia Keys. Now, here’s a roundup of the albums you’ll want to keep an eye out for as they hit throughout the fall.

The list is especially stacked with solo acts — strong vocalists with outspoken personalities who are finally getting their moment to shine. Of course, we should also expect the unexpected; thanks to Beyoncé and Frank Ocean, surprise releases have never been quite so cool.

 

Shawn Mendes, "Illuminate" (Sept. 23)

The latest Canadian teen to make a mark on pop music, Vine star and Taylor Swift opener Mendes is radio gold—with upbeat, straightforward earworms like the current single “Treat You Better” topping charts.

BANKS, "The Altar" (Sept. 30)

On her slick sophomore set, Jillian Banks’s eerie, arresting music lets her whispery vocals do the loudest talking over muscular beats. Like a tortured sibling of The Weeknd, for whom she once opened, BANKS plays with the darker sides of love and lust.

Green Day, "Revolution Radio" (Oct. 7)

Punk band Green Day is making a play for the continuing relevance of raucous alt-rock with Revolution Road. Their first single, “Bang Bang,” will remind fans of a sped-up, slightly sinister “American Idiot.”

OneRepublic, "Oh My My" (Oct. 7)

Ryan Tedder’s anthemic rock band is back for another grab at radio glory, this time with a slightly more eclectic sound. The album was recorded while on their last world tour, with collaborations from folks like Peter Gabriel and Pharrell Williams.

Norah Jones, "Day Break" (Oct. 7)

The nine-time Grammy winner’s sixth studio album sees her returning to her soulful piano roots.

Pitbull, "Climate Change" (Oct. 9)

Mr. Worldwide is back at it this fall with “Climate Change,” another album stacked with the club-ready, feel-good dance hits the Miami star has built his party empire upon. The lead single, “Greenlight,” featured Flo Rida; Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo and Robin Thicke are slated to also appear.

Kings of Leon, "WALLS" (Oct. 14)

It’s been a minute (well, three years) since the Tennessee-bred quartet released anything new, so “Walls” should be an updated catalogue of appealing indie rock delivered in their signature style.

French Montana, "MC4" (Oct. 14)

The Moroccan-born rapper from the Bronx is releasing his second studio album, and nabbed Drake to feature on the lead single “No Shopping.” It’s a stacked tracklist, with guests like Kanye West, Miguel, Nas, and A$AP Rocky making appearances.

JoJo, "Mad Love." (Oct. 14)

After a decade of label limbo, the 25-year-old vocal powerhouse is making her major comeback with the polished Mad Love. (featuring Wiz Khalifa and Alessia Cara, no less). Patient fans will finally get the soulful mainstream pop they’ve been pining after.

Tove Lo, "Lady Wood" (Oct. 28)

The Swedish siren is burnishing her reputation as the definitive “Cool Girl” of her EDM-lite genre with more moody, eminently catchy dance anthems for the down-and-out. Lady Wood will expand on the themes of disenchantment and addiction she explores so well.

Bebe Rexha, "A.Y.F." (October)

After providing the major vocals and writing a number of major hits over the last few years, the New-York-bred singer Rexha is finally getting her moment to be front and center. She’s worked with everyone from Nicki Minaj to Eminem, and her pop sensibility is right in the sweet spot of today’s radio favorites.

Sting, "57th & 9th" (Nov. 11)

The prolific (formerly of Police) music icon and 16-time Grammy Award winner is releasing his twelfth solo studio album this fall. It skews more towards the rock side of his spectrum of sounds; his first single, “Can’t Stop Thinking About You,” is a classic guitar-led anthem.

Alicia Keys (TBD)

The R&B sensation has 15 Grammys under her belt, all of which she’s collected since her stunning 2001 debut. Fifteen years later, she’s looking for some reinvention in an as-of-yet-untitled new album that promises to be as raw and powerful as her unexpectedly emotional speech at the 2016 VMAs.

