Following an end-of-summer array of big-name album drops (Britney Spears! Barbra Streisand!), the fall brings a whole other eclectic mix of artist comebacks, from the elusive JoJo to perennial favorite Sting and the inimitable Alicia Keys. Now, here’s a roundup of the albums you’ll want to keep an eye out for as they hit throughout the fall.
The list is especially stacked with solo acts — strong vocalists with outspoken personalities who are finally getting their moment to shine. Of course, we should also expect the unexpected; thanks to Beyoncé and Frank Ocean, surprise releases have never been quite so cool.
Shawn Mendes, "Illuminate" (Sept. 23)
BANKS, "The Altar" (Sept. 30)
Green Day, "Revolution Radio" (Oct. 7)
OneRepublic, "Oh My My" (Oct. 7)
Norah Jones, "Day Break" (Oct. 7)
Pitbull, "Climate Change" (Oct. 9)
Mr. Worldwide is back at it this fall with “Climate Change,” another album stacked with the club-ready, feel-good dance hits the Miami star has built his party empire upon. The lead single, “Greenlight,” featured Flo Rida; Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo and Robin Thicke are slated to also appear.
Kings of Leon, "WALLS" (Oct. 14)
French Montana, "MC4" (Oct. 14)
JoJo, "Mad Love." (Oct. 14)
After a decade of label limbo, the 25-year-old vocal powerhouse is making her major comeback with the polished Mad Love. (featuring Wiz Khalifa and Alessia Cara, no less). Patient fans will finally get the soulful mainstream pop they’ve been pining after.
Tove Lo, "Lady Wood" (Oct. 28)
The Swedish siren is burnishing her reputation as the definitive “Cool Girl” of her EDM-lite genre with more moody, eminently catchy dance anthems for the down-and-out. Lady Wood will expand on the themes of disenchantment and addiction she explores so well.
Bebe Rexha, "A.Y.F." (October)
After providing the major vocals and writing a number of major hits over the last few years, the New-York-bred singer Rexha is finally getting her moment to be front and center. She’s worked with everyone from Nicki Minaj to Eminem, and her pop sensibility is right in the sweet spot of today’s radio favorites.
Sting, "57th & 9th" (Nov. 11)
The prolific (formerly of Police) music icon and 16-time Grammy Award winner is releasing his twelfth solo studio album this fall. It skews more towards the rock side of his spectrum of sounds; his first single, “Can’t Stop Thinking About You,” is a classic guitar-led anthem.
Alicia Keys (TBD)
The R&B sensation has 15 Grammys under her belt, all of which she’s collected since her stunning 2001 debut. Fifteen years later, she’s looking for some reinvention in an as-of-yet-untitled new album that promises to be as raw and powerful as her unexpectedly emotional speech at the 2016 VMAs.