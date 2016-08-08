Delta Offers $200 Vouchers to Delayed Customers
Travelers wait in line at the Delta check-in counter at LaGuardia Airport , August 8, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. Delta flights around the globe were grounded and delayed on Monday morning due to a system outage.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
By Daniel White
August 8, 2016

Delta is compensating customers who experienced delays after a computer outage Monday halted flights around the world.

The airline is offering $200 vouchers to passengers who experienced delays longer than three hours or had a flight cancelled, Delta announced in a release.

“We know that travelers value our commitment to excellent operational performance, and today we did not deliver on that commitment,” Gil West, Delta’s chief operating officer said in a statement. “We want our customers to know we are thoroughly investigating the matter and that we are truly sorry.”

Hundreds of flights were cancelled and hundreds more were delayed earlier in Monday, leaving many passengers stranded after a loss of power in Atlanta that “affected Delta computer systems and operations worldwide.”

