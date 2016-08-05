Watch Britney Spears' New Music Video for 'Make Me'

By Ashley Hoffman
August 5, 2016

Britney Spears auditions a selection of strapping men to be her close personal friend in her music video for “Make Me,” the singer’s first single from her highly anticipated album “Glory.”

In a recent Tumblr Q&A, Spears teased the video by saying, “there’s lots of female empowerment. Lol.”

Millennials will recognize the MTV dating show style “talent audition,” and it’s a muscle flexing, rose sniffing time. In the video, the princess of pop dances provocatively in a heavenly hallway. The men disrobe and dance provocatively for Spears. Bonus: the most talented of them all gets to star in some intimate time with Spears, which gets streamed for her giggly friends. It also includes the singer’s iconic sweaty hair, a flashy high-speed car, exactly six fedoras and a lot of eos lip balm.

“Glory” comes out on Aug. 26. It’s the first new studio album that Spears has released since 2013, with “Britney Jean.” Watch below.

