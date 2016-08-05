America's First Pizza ATM Has Officially Arrived

Students at Ohio’s Xavier University are in for one tasty, cheesy treat when they return to campus this fall: their school is the proud owner of the nation’s first official “Pizza ATM.”

The vending machine will serve up hot pies 24 hours a day, seven days a week at just the touch of a button, Cincinnati.com reports. At $9 a pop for a full 12-inch pizza, you can choose your toppings on the touchscreen, hit a button, and within three minutes receive a fresh-baked pizza in a box, dispensed via a special pizza slot. (The machine works its magic via internal convection oven). About 70 pizzas are stored in the ATM at a go, but they may be restocking fast — especially because, according to Cincinnati.com, the only other pizza options available to students is a Domino’s.

School administrators and student taste-testers are giving it the thumbs up.

“It is the best pizza I’ve ever had, and I hate to admit that as a New Yorker,” Jennifer Paiotti, marketing director of XU’s auxiliary services, told WCPO Cincinnati.

The Pizza ATM is an invention of a French company — and has been available on the Continent for 14 years already.

The university is pretty excited about it, as you can see from these tweets: