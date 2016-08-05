America's First Pizza ATM Has Officially Arrived

By Raisa Bruner
August 5, 2016

Students at Ohio’s Xavier University are in for one tasty, cheesy treat when they return to campus this fall: their school is the proud owner of the nation’s first official “Pizza ATM.”

The vending machine will serve up hot pies 24 hours a day, seven days a week at just the touch of a button, Cincinnati.com reports. At $9 a pop for a full 12-inch pizza, you can choose your toppings on the touchscreen, hit a button, and within three minutes receive a fresh-baked pizza in a box, dispensed via a special pizza slot. (The machine works its magic via internal convection oven). About 70 pizzas are stored in the ATM at a go, but they may be restocking fast — especially because, according to Cincinnati.com, the only other pizza options available to students is a Domino’s.

School administrators and student taste-testers are giving it the thumbs up.

“It is the best pizza I’ve ever had, and I hate to admit that as a New Yorker,” Jennifer Paiotti, marketing director of XU’s auxiliary services, told WCPO Cincinnati.

The Pizza ATM is an invention of a French company — and has been available on the Continent for 14 years already.

The university is pretty excited about it, as you can see from these tweets:

