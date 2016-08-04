Canada’s Janine Beckie scored the fastest opening goal in Olympic soccer history Wednesday, burying the ball in the back of the net just 19 seconds into the game. She scored the goal in the opening moments of the team’s match against Australia, a bout that gave them their first win of the 2016 Rio Summer Games.

Beckie — who is a starting forward for the Canadian women’s team — surpassed the previous record by 10 seconds, a mark that was set by Mexico’s Oribe Peralta during the men’s gold medal match of the 2012 Olympics. Canada went on to a 2-0 upset victory over the fifth-ranked Australia.

Watch Beckie’s record-breaking goal below.