President Obama delivered a speech Thursday night addressing the shooting deaths of two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota by police this week.

The deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile sent shock waves throughout the nation as video of both incidents spread on the internet.

Earlier Thursday, Obama said that “all Americans should be deeply troubled” by the shootings in a statement released by the White House.

“As a nation, we can and must do better to institute the best practices that reduce the appearance or reality of racial bias in law enforcement,” the President said.

Obama gave his remarks in Warsaw, Poland where he is attending his last NATO summit.