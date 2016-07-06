Good news for anyone craving morning pumpkin juice: on two days this summer, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London is offering lucky Harry Potter fans the chance to feast at a Hogwarts table in their model of the magical Great Hall at the school, complete with simulated floating lanterns and a spread of breakfast foods fit for wizards-in-training. Costumed staff in Hogwarts attire will complete the picture.

After snacking on Cheeri Owls, Pixie Puffs, and other “breakfast canapes,” ticket holders will then get to tour the real-deal movie sets at the studio, which are all iconic locations in the films. That means you can step into spots like the cozy Gryffindor common room, Dumbledore’s round office, Harry’s inhospitable childhood home of number four Privet Drive, and even Diagon Alley.

The price of experiencing the magical alternate universe won’t come cheap: tickets for the special breakfasts, which go on sale Wednesday, are about $123 each for an adult. But if your hunger for wizardry has you hankering after Cheeri Owls, then block off August 21st or 28th and snap up a coveted ticket to the tour.

If only the breakfast could be interrupted by an owl post delivery.