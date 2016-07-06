Following the passing of legendary street style photographer Bill Cunningham, New York City has renamed an intersection after the beloved photojournalist. Cunningham, who was an early pioneer of “street style” fashion photography, worked for publications ranging from Details to Paper, but was perhaps best known for his work for the New York Times.

The corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th street, which was Cunningham’s favorite place to snap New Yorkers’ style, will be temporarily renamed for a week to honor the photographer. Over 6,000 people signed a Change.org supporting the tribute following his death at age 87 less than two weeks ago.

According to the New York Times, the temporary nature is due to the “complicated legislative process” of renaming streets, but de Blasio’s office told Racked that “the Administration will continue to work with the Council, the community, and Bill’s friends and colleagues on a permanent way to honor his legacy.”

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio said himself in an official statement that, “Bill Cunningham turned our sidewalks into runways and New Yorkers into models. His vivid photos captured our city’s diversity in every sense of the word, and helped define New York as the fashion capital of the world.”