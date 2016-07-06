How to Help Voters Understand the Rest of the Ballot

July 6, 2016
1. This tool helps voters prepare for everything else on the ballot this November.

By Chris Peak in NationSwell

2. Kids are master manipulators. So use game theory against them.

By Chelsea Leu in Wired

3. How one Muslim advocacy group is taking on terrorism.

By Abigail Hauslohner in the Washington Post

4. Can our fear of Zika raise awareness of another common cause of birth defects?

By Declan Butler in Nature

5. This app works with a Fitbit to help women get pregnant.

By Lulu Chang in Digital Trends

