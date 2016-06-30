Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks in New Hampshire

Donald Trump will speak in Manchester, NH Thursday afternoon following a major trade speech earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, Trump laid out an aggressive plan to remake the country’s economic relationship with the world by scrapping existing trade agreements and threatening allies with economic sanctions.

Obama responded to Trump’s plan at the North American Leaders’ Summit Wednesday, saying, “You’re right to be concerned about the trends, but what you’re prescribing just won’t work.”

Trump is not set to make a new policy speech in Manchester.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live on this page.