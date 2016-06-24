Celebrities Express Their Shock At U.K. Decision to Leave E.U.

By Tara John and Amanda Calvo
June 24, 2016

Celebrities around the world have responded to the U.K.’s historic decision to leave the E.U., where the Friday morning confirmation that the Leave campaign had won with 52% to 48% for Remain sent shock waves around the world.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, a strong Remain supporter, took to Twitter and said Scotland will be seeking a new independence referendum.

Many couldn’t help themselves and poked fun at the sterling’s dramatic plunge — among them former Swedish Prime Minister, Carl Bildt.

Musician Cher said ‘Brexit’ is the best decision for the British public, followed by a retraction: “How Could I Have Been So Blind.”

Edward Snowden remarked on what the vote means for the rest of the world.

Piers Morgan says the decision to leave shows why Donald Trump has a good chance of winning the presidency.

Performer Lily Allen did not mince her words but was more restrained here.

Richard Branson called it a “sad day” for Britain but its people would get through it.

British comedian and Remain supporter, James Cordon, was among the many expressing sheer disappointment.

Film-maker Michael Moore asked Europe to take the U.S.

Ryan Seacrest called it a day for the history books

As expected, supporters of the Remain campaign like Daily Mail columnist, Katie Hopkins, posted messages of triumph.

