New Game of Thrones Photos Tease an Epic Season 6 Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the sixth season of Game of Thrones .

Coming in at 69 minutes, the finale of Game of Thrones ' sixth season will be the longest episode in series history, meaning there will be ample time for the show to both tie up loose ends and set the groundwork for next year's premiere. Dubbed "The Winds of Winter," Sunday’s installment will look to King's Landing to see the outcome of both Cersei Lannister and Loras Tyrell's trials — a storyline that many believe will come to a fiery conclusion .

But the Faith won't be the only source of conflict in episode 10. Judging by the six promotional photos released Wednesday by HBO, the episode will also feature a sit-down between Jaime and Walder Frey (orchestrator of the infamous Red Wedding), an impactful decision by Daenerys, a showdown between Davos and Melisandre, and a continued exploration of Bran's new — and dangerous — powers.

"The Winds of Winter" will air Sunday at 9 p.m. E.T. on HBO.

