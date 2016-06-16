In the Latest Issue

The Gay Bar As Safe Space Has Been Shattered
After Orlando, Hillary Clinton Must Defang the Demagogue. And That’s Harder Than It looks Clinton will need more than ridicule
‘Party Culture’ No Longer Excuses Rape on College Campuses The court of public opinion has ruled
There’s a Difference Between a Boss and a Friend And that’s as it should be
What Millennials Already Know About Growing Old They’re the first generation who will spend a third of their lives as “old people”
Seeing Sexism from Both Sides: What Trans Men Experience
Sebastian Junger Says PTSD Is Our Fault "The vets aren’t messed up. We are. We as a society"
The Hollow Alliance The historic concord between the U.S. and Europe made the West safe and rich. Now it's in danger of collapse
A Little Fish Goes a Long Way In Pixar’s Bubble-Light Finding Dory
Emotion and Immigration Could Drive Britain to Exit the E.U.
Spielberg’s BFG Honors Roald Dahl’s Wily, Waggish Spirit
Two New Memoirs Reveal Feminism’s Growing Pains
The Science of Loving Where You Live
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Buy Proves Social Media Is Graying
UnREAL Heroes So Bad They’re Good
Brandy Clark Has an Eye for Small Town Details
Very Hot Drinks Are a ‘Probable’ Cancer Trigger The WHO report applies to drinks including coffee, tea and mate
Gordie Howe 'Mr. Hockey'
Interrogating an Auteur in De Palma
The Upside of All Your iPhone Pics "You hear you shouldn't take all these photos and interrupt the experience," says Kristin Diehl, a marketing professor at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. "That we're not living in the moment." But her research found otherwise.
Can Bangladesh Curb Blogger Bloodshed?
Video Games’ New Gear E3, the annual games confab in L.A., was dominated this year by hardware--unusual since new consoles debuted only about three years ago.
A Bizarre, Bro-Dacious Bond Can’t KeepSwiss Army Man from Stranding Itself
Caught In the Middle of a Civil War Between Turkey and Its Kurds
Animal Kingdom and Greenleaf Are Summer Surprises
Quick Talk with Nick Jonas The singer is out with his third solo album, Last Year Was Complicated, and appears on Audience Network's mixed-martial-arts drama Kingdom.
American Slaves Emancipated Themselves