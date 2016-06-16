U.S.
Syria35 People Have Been Killed in a Rocket Attack on the Syrian Capital
Syria
White HouseMelania Trump Is 'Well Aware' of the Criticism Over Her Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign
Melania Trump Hosts Roundtable On Cyberbullying With Tech Industry Giants
Health CareIs Big Data Finally Changing Health Care?
Orlando Shooting Time Magazine Cover
U.S.

In the Latest Issue

TIME
Jun 16, 2016

Why Did They Die?

The Gay Bar As Safe Space Has Been Shattered

After Orlando, Hillary Clinton Must Defang the Demagogue. And That’s Harder Than It looks Clinton will need more than ridicule

‘Party Culture’ No Longer Excuses Rape on College Campuses The court of public opinion has ruled

There’s a Difference Between a Boss and a Friend And that’s as it should be

What Millennials Already Know About Growing Old They’re the first generation who will spend a third of their lives as “old people”

Seeing Sexism from Both Sides: What Trans Men Experience

Sebastian Junger Says PTSD Is Our Fault "The vets aren’t messed up. We are. We as a society"

The Hollow Alliance The historic concord between the U.S. and Europe made the West safe and rich. Now it's in danger of collapse

A Little Fish Goes a Long Way In Pixar’s Bubble-Light Finding Dory

Saving the Great Barrier Reef

The Floating Waterfall

Emotion and Immigration Could Drive Britain to Exit the E.U.

Spielberg’s BFG Honors Roald Dahl’s Wily, Waggish Spirit

Two New Memoirs Reveal Feminism’s Growing Pains

The Science of Loving Where You Live

Microsoft’s LinkedIn Buy Proves Social Media Is Graying

UnREAL Heroes So Bad They’re Good

Brandy Clark Has an Eye for Small Town Details

Very Hot Drinks Are a ‘Probable’ Cancer Trigger The WHO report applies to drinks including coffee, tea and mate

Gordie Howe 'Mr. Hockey'

Interrogating an Auteur in De Palma

The Upside of All Your iPhone Pics "You hear you shouldn't take all these photos and interrupt the experience," says Kristin Diehl, a marketing professor at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. "That we're not living in the moment." But her research found otherwise.

Can Bangladesh Curb Blogger Bloodshed?

Video Games’ New Gear E3, the annual games confab in L.A., was dominated this year by hardware--unusual since new consoles debuted only about three years ago.

A Bizarre, Bro-Dacious Bond Can’t KeepSwiss Army Man from Stranding Itself

Caught In the Middle of a Civil War Between Turkey and Its Kurds

Animal Kingdom and Greenleaf Are Summer Surprises

Milestones

Quick Talk with Nick Jonas The singer is out with his third solo album, Last Year Was Complicated, and appears on Audience Network's mixed-martial-arts drama Kingdom.

For the Record

What You Said About …

American Slaves Emancipated Themselves

Pop Chart

