The 'Doughrito' Might Be the Next Great Breakfast Food

It’s the age-old battle of breakfast: are you in the mood for something sweet, or something savory?

But one doughnut chain in southern California has crafted a treat that avoids the flavor binary altogether. In the tradition of hybrids like the cronut, cruffin and bruffin, a humble pastry shop called Surfin’ Donuts offers an intriguing delicacy they’ve named the “doughrito.” It’s a burrito (with eggs, meat, cheese, salsa and a flour tortilla wrapper), but it’s also stuffed with a sweet glazed doughnut.

One intrepid FoodBeast reporter discovered the unique meal on a recent outing, and offered a rave review. Bakeries across the country, take note: this could very well be the next great breakfast food. And unlike a fancy cronut, anyone can make this — even at home. Let’s get cooking.