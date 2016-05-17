A 13-year-old girl in Iowa died after she jumped onto a hammock, causing an attached brick pillar that was supporting it to collapse on her head, police said.

Peri Sagun, of Des Moines, was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved after the incident at her home Saturday, the Des Moines Register reports. The teenager and her 16-year-old sister had tied one end of the hammock to a tree and the other to a 5-foot-tall brick light post, according to the newspaper. Her sister was already on the hammock when she leaped in and was unharmed in the accident.

Police said it appeared the pillar wasn’t placed deep enough into the ground for proper reinforcement, the Register said.

[Des Moines Register]