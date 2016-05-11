Joe Biden Says He Would Have Been the 'Best President'

Vice President Joe Biden said he “would have been the best president” if he had entered the 2016 presidential race.

In an interview that aired Wednesday, Biden told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts that the death of his eldest son Beau last May was too much for him to handle on the campaign trail.

“No one should ever seek the presidency unless they’re able to devote their whole heart and soul and passion into just doing that,” Biden said. “And, Beau was my soul. I just wasn’t ready to be able to do that. But, so, my one regret is my Beau’s not here. I don’t have any other regrets.”

Democrats had expected Biden to run until he announced in October that he would not enter the race.

Biden’s decision to sit out left more room for Hillary Clinton—even though he has yet to endorse her or Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I feel confident that Hillary will be the nominee,” Biden said, “and I feel confident she’ll be the next president.”