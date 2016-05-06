Scottish National Party Claims 'Historic' Third Win in a Row
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the count for the Scottish Parliament elections at the Emirates Arena on May 6, 2016 in Glasgow,Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell—Getty Images
By Tara John
May 6, 2016

The Scottish National Party (SNP) won a third term to lead the government in Scotland’s Parliamentary elections, despite losing their overall majority.

SNP leader Nicole Sturgeon declared their 63-seat win as historic, reports the New York Times, as it represents the third consecutive victory in Scottish Parliamentary elections. However, the SNP are two short of the 65 seats required for a majority in the Parliament.

The Conservative Party pushed Labour into second place, a significant result given Labour’s historical dominance of the region. U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron hailed the Conservative Party’s “stunning results,” winning 31 seats while the Labour Party slumped to 24, losing 13 seats.

Without a majority, SNP will now be dependent on deals with rivals.

[NYT]

