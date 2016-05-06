The Today Show's Natalie Morales Is Set to Join Access Hollywood as Co-Host
TODAY show news anchor Natalie Morales visits SiriusXM Studios on April 21, 2016 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz—Getty Images
By Rishi Iyengar
May 6, 2016

Natalie Morales is set to join Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live as a co-host while continuing to work on NBC’s Today show as West coast correspondent, according The Hollywood Reporter.

The news was announced in a staff memo by Today show senior vice president Noah Oppenheim, THR says.

Morales, who joined Today in 2006 as a news anchor for the morning show, will replace Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush — believed to be joining the Today show this summer. She will also continue to appear on the primetime broadcast Dateline, according to NBC executives.

[THR]

