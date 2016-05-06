Natalie Morales is set to join Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live as a co-host while continuing to work on NBC’s Today show as West coast correspondent, according The Hollywood Reporter.

The news was announced in a staff memo by Today show senior vice president Noah Oppenheim, THR says.

Morales, who joined Today in 2006 as a news anchor for the morning show, will replace Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush — believed to be joining the Today show this summer. She will also continue to appear on the primetime broadcast Dateline, according to NBC executives.

