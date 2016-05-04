Stevie Wonder Calls Prince's Music 'So Picturesque That Even I Could See It'

In a moving remembrance of his late friend and collaborator, Stevie Wonder has paid tribute to Prince’s music, calling it “so picturesque that even I could see it.”

Writing in Rolling Stone, Wonder elaborated, “I could see his boss Mr. McGee, who thought Prince was never going to be sh-t. I could see Old Man Johnson’s farm. I could feel that “Purple Rain” too. Prince’s songs were that vivid, the images were that strong.”

Wonder also commented on their shared frustration at the state of affairs in American politics, writing, “When Prince and I spoke last, we talked about how we needed to fix this world. All this bullcr-p about getting our country back and “Make America Great Again”—it’s always been great. We just have to stop people filling their minds with lies and prejudice and open them up to the possibilities.”

