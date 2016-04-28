British Couple Faces Mail Suspension Because Their Cat Scares the Postman

Rain, snow, sleet and hail aren’t supposed to deter postal workers from delivering the mail — but it seems one feisty cat is enough to bring the system crashing to a halt.

The Royal Mail service in England informed a couple by letter that their cat, Bella, was disrupting mail delivery to their letter slot. The couple has to remove the cat or get an external mailbox, with the threat of mail suspension if nothing is done, the BBC reports.

“Your postman has reported that when he pushes the mail through your letterbox your cat snatches the mail and puts his fingers at risk of injury,” the letter states. One of the mail recipients, Matthew Sampson, said he believes Bella was playing a game with the postman.

[BBC]