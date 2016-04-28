British Couple Faces Mail Suspension Because Their Cat Scares the Postman
This is an alarming stock photo, not Bella the cat.
Noel Baebler—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Julia Zorthian
April 28, 2016

Rain, snow, sleet and hail aren’t supposed to deter postal workers from delivering the mail — but it seems one feisty cat is enough to bring the system crashing to a halt.

The Royal Mail service in England informed a couple by letter that their cat, Bella, was disrupting mail delivery to their letter slot. The couple has to remove the cat or get an external mailbox, with the threat of mail suspension if nothing is done, the BBC reports.

“Your postman has reported that when he pushes the mail through your letterbox your cat snatches the mail and puts his fingers at risk of injury,” the letter states. One of the mail recipients, Matthew Sampson, said he believes Bella was playing a game with the postman.

[BBC]

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE