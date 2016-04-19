See the First Photo of Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa in Power Rangers
Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa.
Tim Palen
By Megan McCluskey
April 19, 2016

The first photo of Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa in the upcoming Power Rangers movie is finally here. Shot exclusively for People magazine, the image shows Banks fully embodying the alien witch nemesis of the mighty morphin’ teens.

The actress explained that her character’s look—which includes sharp metallic fingernails and some flashy headgear—is a new take on the villain from the 1993 television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. “It’s definitely a modern and edgy re-imagining of the original Rita Repulsa,” she told People. “We wanted to give her a back story that connects her to the new Rangers.”

Read More: Becky G to Play Yellow Ranger in New Power Rangers Movie

Power Rangers is set to hit theaters in 2017.

