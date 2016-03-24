Watch President Obama Dance the Tango in Argentina

President Barack Obama danced the tango Wednesday during a state dinner held in his honor in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

President Obama and his wife Michelle were led onto the dance floor by performers at the function. Some commentators criticized the dance as inappropriate and out of touch given terrorist attacks that rocked Brussels earlier this week.

Obama’s stop in Argentina is the second and final leg of a trip to Latin America that also included a stop in Cuba, the first by a sitting U.S. president in close to 90 years.