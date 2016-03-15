What's This? Oh, Just a Race Horse Sporting a Three-Piece Tweed Suit

Horses can’t wear three-piece suits, right? Well, neighver, say never.

In a promotion for the bookmaker William Hill, a race horse dubbed Morestead models the outfit with 20-time champion jockey Sir Anthony McCoy ahead of the Cheltenham Festival horse race, which kicks off Tuesday in Gloucestershire, England.

Stylist Emma Sandham-King got saddled with task of fashioning the “world’s first Harris Tweed suit” for a race horse. The former apprentice to London-born designer Alexander McQueen spent about a month making it and used nearly 60 feet of tweed.

“Creating the world’s first tweed suit for a horse has been one of the biggest challenges that I have faced in my career as a designer,” she said in a statement. “Some models can be real divas, but veteran racing horse Morestead was calm and a pleasure to work with.”