3 Men Shot to Death ‘Execution-Style’ In Abandoned Indiana Home

By Melissa Chan
February 28, 2016

Police in Indiana are turning to the public for help in hunting down suspects after three young men were found shot to death “execution-style” in an abandoned home.

Authorities are investigating the triple homicides after the bodies of 17-year-old Muhannad Adam Tairab, 20-year-old Adam Kamel Mekki, and 23-year-old Mohamedtaha Omar were discovered Wednesday, CNN reports.

“These young people were just starting out in their life,” Fort Wayne Police Chief Garry Hamilton told WANE TV. “I need someone to come and tell me what they know. Please, I’m asking for your help and your mercy to bring justice for these young men.”

The motive for the murders is unclear. All three men were Muslim, according to local media. However, authorities have “no reason to believe this is any type of hate crime or focus because of their religion or nationality,” Rusty York, the city’s public safety director, told WPTA.

