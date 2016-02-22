When in doubt over the answer to the age-old question of who would win in a fight between Batman and Superman, it’s best to outsource the debate to the most “brutally honest” group of people out there: children. In a video released by Omaze on Monday, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star Henry Cavill polls some kids about which superhero they think is better.

Despite the Man of Steel’s best attempts to convince them otherwise, the youngsters mostly seem to think that Gotham’s Dark Knight would have the upper hand. “Superman needs to get some upgrades,” one child explains.

The clip is part of fundraising campaign meant to encourage fans to donate to three different nonprofits (Eastern Congo Initiative, SEED Project and Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust) for a chance to attend the upcoming premiere of DC Comics’ latest film with Cavill and costars Ben Affleck and Jesse Eisenberg.