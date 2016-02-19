Watch Adele Record Ellen's Outgoing Voicemail Message

Adele’s Thursday appearance on Ellen was full of surprises, like an elaborate, hilarious prank on Jamba Juice employees. (Seriously, you should watch it.)

After that, Ellen asked the singer for a tiny little favor: if she’d be willing to record Ellen’s outgoing voicemail message. She hands her a written message and Adele recites it. Then, because she’s a poetic, noble land mermaid, she sings the message.

Obviously, the message is a parody of Adele’s hit “Hello.”

“Hello, it’s me. I was wondering if after all these years you’d leave a message at the beep. Hello, can you hear me? I’m in California dreaming about the message that you’ll leave.”

They also took a selfie at some point, because obviously: