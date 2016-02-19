Watch Adele Record Ellen's Outgoing Voicemail Message

By Samantha Grossman
February 19, 2016

Adele’s Thursday appearance on Ellen was full of surprises, like an elaborate, hilarious prank on Jamba Juice employees. (Seriously, you should watch it.)

After that, Ellen asked the singer for a tiny little favor: if she’d be willing to record Ellen’s outgoing voicemail message. She hands her a written message and Adele recites it. Then, because she’s a poetic, noble land mermaid, she sings the message.

Obviously, the message is a parody of Adele’s hit “Hello.”

“Hello, it’s me. I was wondering if after all these years you’d leave a message at the beep. Hello, can you hear me? I’m in California dreaming about the message that you’ll leave.”

They also took a selfie at some point, because obviously:

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE